Over 2.6 lakh students fail Class XII across the country

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class XII board exam results for this year, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.2%, a decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to last year’s 88.39%.

According to the board, a total of 17,80,365 students registered for the exams across the country, and 17,68,968 of them appeared. Out of them, 15,07,109 students cleared the examination.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the overall results. The gender gap stood at 6.73 percentage points, continuing the trend witnessed in previous years. The board, however, did not release the topper list, in line with its policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition.

Trivandrum emerged as the best-performing region with an impressive pass percentage of 95.62%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%.

Students can download their digital marksheets and certificates through multiple official platforms, including the official CBSE website, the board’s results portal, DigiLocker, and the UMANG App. The board has also enabled access to results via SMS services for students facing Internet connectivity issues.