Assam Rifles opens Captain (late) Kenguruse Centre for underprivileged children of Nagaland

NEW DELHI: With an aim to empower the youth of Nagaland through education and secure a better future for them the Director General Assam Rifles (AR) Lt Gen P C Nair on Monday inaugurated the Capt (Late) N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence and Wellness at Chieswema, Kohima in Nagaland.

The Centre has been named after Capt (Late) N Kenguruse who was conferred with country’s second highest gallantry award Maha Vir Chakra during the 1999 Kargil Conflict.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said, “The project has been conceived by the Force with an aim to mentor and provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training, personality development and end to end grooming to the selected students…”.

The students under the scheme will be prepared to join important educational institutions of the country, in all streams.

This project was conceptualised by the present DG AR Lt Gen Nair while he was the Inspector General AR in Nagaland earlier. “Lt Gen P C Nair had felt the necessity and significance of reaching out to the very remote areas of Nagaland to nurture the talent of the vast numbers of underprivileged youth that reside in these areas.” statement added.

In his address, DG Assam Rifles appreciated the efforts of IGAR (North), National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO) and Axis bank in coming together towards this humanitarian cause which will not only fulfil the drive of immensely talented youths of Nagaland but will also usher prosperity and happiness in the society and the state. NIEDO is a trust working towards upliftment of children.

Lt Gen Nair highlighted that Nagaland as a state has had certain impediments in terms of higher education due to its remoteness and societal challenges evolving out of insurgency. “These impediments have prevented students to realise their aspirations and true potential. This project would be able to bridge this gap & provide students an opportunity to achieve their dreams and contribute positively to the society, state and nation.” He said.

The groundwork of this project was started in 2020 by Brigadier Abhinav Gurha, then Commander of 5 Sector AR which handles the area. He identified the training partner and pushed forward for early execution of the project. Thereafter Brigadier Herjinder Singh, present Commander of 5 Sector AR took this project to finalisation by signing MoU with the corporate partner, Axis Bank and training partner, NIEDO, a NGO on 13 May 22. Post these extensive efforts were undertaken throughout Nagaland to identify the deserving meritorious children.

The project has been conceptualized as a year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections of the state for prestigious competitive examinations like NEET and JEE. The MOU between Assam Rifles, Axis Bank & NIEDO was signed on 13 May 22 after which commenced selection of 30 meritorious students. The students underwent various stages of testing to be finally selected amongst the top 30.

Over the last two years, Assam Rifles has been using education to facilitate the youth of North East to get better educational and employment opportunities. Assam Rifles in Nagaland, in the last one year, has trained 294 students for Sainik Schools, out of which 40 students have already been selected for Sainik Schools across the country.Suggested Headline: Assam Rifles opens Captain (late) Kenguruse Centre for underprivileged children of Nagaland.

