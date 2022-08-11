Home Nation Northeast

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, three other party leaders injured in attack

Roy Barman and Chakraborty, along with another leader Sumana Saha, were currently undergoing treatment at GBP hospital here, he said.

Published: 11th August 2022 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

AGARTALA: At least four Congress leaders, including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and the party's state unit working president, Sushanta Chakraborty, suffered "serious injuries" when a group of "unknown miscreants" attacked them in Ranir Bazar area of West Tripura district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Roy Barman and Chakraborty, along with another leader Sumana Saha, were currently undergoing treatment at GBP hospital here, he said.

The senior officer also stated that the no FIR has been lodged in the case thus far.

He added that the Congress leaders had organised a rally in Ranir Bazar during the day without police permission, and the attack happened as they were being escorted out of the venue.

Members of the grand old party, however, claimed the attack was "engineered by BJP-sponsored goons".

They said that at least 12 party leaders and workers were injured and eight vehicles torched during the attack.

"We had organised a peaceful rally. Our leaders and workers came under attack when CRPF jawans were escorting us to take a safe place," Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Asish Saha told PTI.

He added that the party's legal cell would lodge a complaint with the police on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudip Roy Barman Sushanta Chakraborty Sumana Saha Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp