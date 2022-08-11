Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, three other party leaders injured in attack

By PTI

AGARTALA: At least four Congress leaders, including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and the party's state unit working president, Sushanta Chakraborty, suffered "serious injuries" when a group of "unknown miscreants" attacked them in Ranir Bazar area of West Tripura district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Roy Barman and Chakraborty, along with another leader Sumana Saha, were currently undergoing treatment at GBP hospital here, he said.

The senior officer also stated that the no FIR has been lodged in the case thus far.

He added that the Congress leaders had organised a rally in Ranir Bazar during the day without police permission, and the attack happened as they were being escorted out of the venue.

Members of the grand old party, however, claimed the attack was "engineered by BJP-sponsored goons".

They said that at least 12 party leaders and workers were injured and eight vehicles torched during the attack.

"We had organised a peaceful rally. Our leaders and workers came under attack when CRPF jawans were escorting us to take a safe place," Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Asish Saha told PTI.

He added that the party's legal cell would lodge a complaint with the police on Friday.

