Nagaland peace agreement announced by government in 2015 a farce, alleges Congress

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said the BJP only wants to win elections and is not interested in resolving the long-pending issue of peace in Nagaland.

Published: 18th August 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday claimed that the Nagaland peace agreement announced by the government in 2015 is a farce and accused it of indulging in disinformation.

He said for the past 25 years there has been a ceasefire in Nagaland and alleged that the prime minister lied that a peace agreement has been reached on August 3, 2015, but for the last seven years nothing in the name of peace has been achieved.

"The solution is being delayed because the Modi government is seeking the support of armed groups of NSCN to win assembly elections in the state. Is there anything more anti-national than the BJP," Kumar told reporters. He claimed that Congress has always thought about the nation first, as it signed the Assam accord knowing that it will lose elections."

"But for the BJP they have to win elections even if the nation loses," he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the "election department of BJP" was enquiring against Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for huge assets but suddenly it has been stopped by the ED.

He also questioned the head of North East Development Authority Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging he is taking MLAs to resorts but is not able to find a solution to the Naga problem.

Nagaland Congress chief K Therie asked, "Why Prime Minister of India should betray the people of Nagaland who want peace in the state."

"We now see in clear terms that the Centre is not for any settlement. That choice with people of Nagaland, the choice was between communalism and secularism and we chose secularism. Today the choice for people of Nagaland is should we opt for communalism or should we go with communists. Because secularism is failing," he said.

On 75th anniversary of India's independence it was expected that there would be some announcement to settle the political problems, he said.

"There is no ceasefire and the Election Commission is not doing anything about the weapons. The government has completely collapsed. There is no law and order in the state," Therie alleged.

