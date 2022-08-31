Home Nation Northeast

No trace of Arunachal's missing Everester Tapi Mra

Published: 31st August 2022 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: There was no trace of Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer the Mount Everest, and his assistant Niku Dao.

The two were reported missing since they had embarked on scaling the state's highest Khyarw Satam peak (6,900 metres) in East Kameng district.

Two Indian Army helicopters were supposed to conduct an aerial search on Tuesday morning but district magistrate Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said it did not materialise due to inclement weather.

"Special rescue teams are ready for deployment. In case of any clues on the actual location of missing persons, rescue teams will be airdropped for evacuation," he told The New Indian Express.

It takes about six-seven days to trek to the base camp of Khyarw Satam, located at an altitude of about 5,000 metres. Not only is the terrain difficult, one will also need to trek through dense forests to reach the place.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu prayed for the safety of the missing duo.

Meanwhile, a video, purportedly showing Mra and at least two others, has gone viral on social media. The trio – all of them in mountaineering gear – is seen on a snow-covered mountain.

Accompanied by five porters, Mra and his assistant had reached the base camp on August 17. It is still not clear exactly on which day the duo had made forward movement to scale the peak.

That they were missing came to light three days ago when one of the porters returned to his village after falling sick and broke the news. The district administration had received an SOS message from some villagers subsequently.

Polumatla said the remaining four porters were also returning to district headquarters Seppa after closing down their camp.

"It's a long distance and it will take time for them to reach Seppa," the DM said.

