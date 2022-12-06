Home Nation Northeast

Assam: 14 dental college students expelled from hostel for ragging

This is the fourth instance of alleged ragging that has come to light in the northeastern state in the last 10 days.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SILCHAR: Fourteen students of Silchar Dental College in Assam have been expelled from the hostel for six months for allegedly ragging juniors who were recently admitted to the institute, the college principal said on Tuesday.

This is the fourth instance of alleged ragging that has come to light in the northeastern state in the last 10 days.

The affected juniors of the boys' hostel directly filed a complaint against the seniors on the helpline of the University Grants Commission and the email was forwarded to the principal, following which the anti-ragging squad of the college conducted an investigation, Principal Manjula Das told PTI.

"The inquiry at the institutional level was completed and we took the decision of expelling the students from the hostel.

They have not been suspended from academics and they can continue to attend classes", she said.

This is the minimum step that the college has taken and the next course of action will be decided following further investigations, she said.

An incident came to light last month when a first-semester MCom student of Dibrugarh University jumped off the second floor of his hostel to "save" himself from ragging on November 26.

Four senior students of the University were rusticated for three years, 18 others were expelled and three hostel wardens were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

In the second incident, two post-graduate students of Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, were suspended from attending classes for six months and expelled from the hostel for allegedly ragging juniors.

In the third case of ragging, a case was filed against nine people following a complaint filed by the Principal of Jagannath Barooah College, Jorhat.

The principal filed the complaint on receiving a letter from a junior student alleging ragging by a senior student of the college.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the government will act tough to eliminate the menace of ragging from society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silchar Dental College Assam 14 students expelled ragging
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp