Home Nation Northeast

Guwahati group stages protest against relocation of animals to Reliance-built zoo 

The members of Chiriyakhana Suraksha Mancha had tried to put up a resistance after the animals were taken out of the zoo. Zoo Divisional Forest Officer Ashwini Kumar was leading the convoy.

Published: 08th December 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

A tiger at the Guwahati Zoo

A tiger at the Guwahati Zoo. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati-based Chiriyakhana Suraksha Mancha on Thursday staged a protest against the relocation of the Guwahati Zoo animals to the Reliance-built Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Mancha claimed the animals relocated in four vehicles in the early morning included two rhino calves, nine monkeys of different species and some deer.

The members of the Mancha had tried to put up a resistance after the animals were taken out of the zoo. Zoo Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashwini Kumar was leading the convoy of vehicles.

"We know animals can be exchanged only between government zoos. So, when we tried to put up a resistance, the DFO misbehaved with us while the security personnel accompanying him threatened to mow us down,” Rajkumar Baishya, general secretary of the Mancha, alleged.

The DFO told The New Indian Express that only two rhinos were relocated.

"We received an order from the Central Zoo Authority. So, this did not happen without permission," Kumar said.

"There is nothing that an animal can be relocated only to a government zoo. The zoo in Jamnagar is a government-recognised zoo. The funding could be private but it is functioning as per government rules," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Mancha appealed to people to come out and stage a protest against the relocation of the animals. It has convened a meeting on December 10 and requested people to attend it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guwahati Zoo
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp