Central team in Nagaland to study separate state demand

By IANS

KOHIMA: The three-member central team, constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrived in Nagaland and held talks with various Naga bodies to study the demand of a separate state 'Frontier Nagaland', officials said here on Saturday.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) and few other organisations have been demanding a separate state -- 'Frontier Nagaland' -- comprising six of Nagaland's 16 districts.

A Nagaland government official said that the central team headed by adviser (North East) A.K. Mishra, since Friday held a series of meetings with ENPO leaders, seven other tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation and 'Gaon Bura Union' representatives.

The central team would also be meeting leaders of other religious communities (Hindu and Muslim) under ENPO region besides Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police.

On Sunday, the team is expected to visit the International Trade Centre (ITC) DAN Pangsha in Noklak district along the Indo-Myanmar border area and interact with the villages.

The team is also expected to meet other leaders in Kohima before their departure to Delhi.

The other members of the central team include, Dr Mandeep Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau and A.K. Dhayani, Director, (North East Division, MHA) would be visit the eastern region of Nagaland.

The ENPO earlier in a statement stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted a clear road-map for amicable, legislative and sustainable solution of their demand which also include consultation with the people of eastern Nagaland and state government.

A delegation of ENPO met the Home Minister in New Delhi earlier this month and Shah told them that he is likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January next year.

In support of their demand of creation of 'Frontier Nagaland' seven tribes of the eastern Nagaland rejecting the state government's appeal boycotted the 10-day long famous 'Hornbill Festival', which concluded on December 10.

Seven tribes of eastern Nagaland including Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung are spread across six districts.

On the separate state demand, the Nagaland cabinet has recently resolved that whenever Nagaland Legislative Assembly session is convened, legislators and members of Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU), if and when they desire to discuss, may move accordingly and the issue would be deliberated threadbare.

