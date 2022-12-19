Home Nation Northeast

Meghalaya: Two Congress MLAs resign, join Conrad Sangma’s NPP

In her resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is a former minister, noted that the Congress has lost touch with the people of the state.

Published: 19th December 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh . ( File Photo)

Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the Congress party has lost touch with the people of the state.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As expected, suspended Meghalaya Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohendro Rapsang resigned from the Assembly as well as the party on Monday and joined the National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the state’s ruling coalition.

In February this year, the Congress had suspended all its five MLAs in the state for their decision to support the ruling coalition which has the BJP as a constituent. Ever since then, they virtually had no connection whatsoever with the grand old party.

In her resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh, who is a former minister, noted that the Congress has lost touch with the people of the state.

“I have been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Congress…However, recent developments within the party have led me to believe that it has lost its sense of direction. There has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this. Sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspection, I believe, have failed,” Lyngdoh wrote.

“…I no longer believe it is the best platform for me to serve them. It is with deep regret, therefore, that I am writing to tender my formal resignation from primary membership, effective immediately,” she further wrote.

Lyngdoh and Rapsang were inducted into the NPP at a function attended among others by the party’s national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

According to observers of Meghalaya politics, it is only a matter of time before the remaining three Congress MLAs desert the party to contest the state elections, expected in February, on the tickets of other parties.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 polls. But in November last year, 12 of its 17 MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, had jumped ship to wear Trinamool Congress (TMC) colours. 

Their desertion had relegated the grand old party to a smaller party and made the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC the state’s principal opposition overnight. It had no base in the state prior to that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Congress MLAs join NPP Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp