Home Nation Northeast

Six Assam girls rescued from human traffickers in four states

After that, four FIRs were lodged in Bokajan police station, which immediately launched an operation to rescue the girls, Nath said.

Published: 19th December 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

human trafficking, abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DIPHU: At least six minor girls from Assam have been rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in various parts of the country, a senior police officer said.

Karbi Anglong, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kangkan Kumar Nath said they were rescued during the last 10 days, after receiving complaints at many police stations in the district.

"The first FIR was registered at Diphu police station on December 8. Acting on it, we rescued a 16-year-old girl from Fatehabad in Haryana and also arrested one human trafficker," he said on Sunday.

After that, four FIRs were lodged in Bokajan police station, which immediately launched an operation to rescue the girls, Nath said.

"We rescued two girls from Bokajan railway station, and one each from Dimapur railway station in Nagaland and Tinsukia," he said.

The ASP said another 14-year-old girl was rescued from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

"After registering the FIR at Bakalia police station on December 10, we learnt that the minor was sold for the purpose of marriage with a 33-year-old man in Jhunjhunu for Rs 1.5 lakh," he said.

A team of Karbi Anglong Police went to Rajasthan, and with support from Rajasthan Police and other agencies, she was rescued.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested, Nath added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor girls Assam rescued human traffickers
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp