53 'jihadis' arrested so far, says Assam govt

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Altogether 53 alleged 'jihadis', including one from Bangladesh, have been arrested in Assam so far, the state government informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Another five alleged 'jihadis' from Bangladesh are absconding, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

Sarma responding to an unstarred question by BJP legislator Teras Gowala said, nine cases of alleged activities by fundamentalist elements have been registered in the state since March 2022.

"The cases were registered in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Tamulpur and Nalbari districts, which are hubs of fundamentalist forces", he said.

One of these cases is being investigated by the NIA, which has also submitted the charge sheet before the court.

Sarma said 53 purported 'jihadis' have also been apprehended in the state so far.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national was engaged as an 'Imam' (religious teacher) and madrassa teacher in Barpeta district, he said.

Five other Bangladeshis who had purportedly made speeches in different madrassas to instigate Muslim youths to join the 'jihadi' forces are absconding, the chief minister added.

