Home Nation Northeast

Guns and airguns banned in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur to safeguard Amur falcons: Report

The precautions against guns and catapults are necessary because the falcon used to be aggressively hunted by locals

Published: 01st November 2022 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

A Lotha Naga tribal woman carries vegetables in a traditional bamboo basket in Pangti village, in the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The use of guns and airguns have been banned in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur in an effort to safeguard the small Amur falcons. The officials have also confiscated catapults and nets.

The precautions against guns and catapults are necessary because the falcon used to be aggressively hunted by locals. Huge fishing nets used to be stretched from trees across rivers to trap the birds or they were shot, according to a report.

The long-distance travelling raptors reportedly breeds in south-eastern Siberia and Northern China before migrating in large flocks across India and over the Arabian Sea to winter in Southern and East Africa.

Forest officers were patrolling areas of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur states to make sure no one disturbs the long-distance travelling raptors who stop briefly in India, The Guardian reports.

The moment they arrive, forest officials in the north-east step up measures to ensure they are left alone to recuperate, roost and feast on the termites they adore. Another favourite snack is the large population of grasshoppers that has fortuitously come up in recent years owing to the moisture created by the Doyang dam in Nagaland.

Wildlife biologist and bird enthusiast Sumit Dookia told The Guardian, “During this stay, they have to build up their reserves of energy and fat for the marathon flight that lies ahead. They need a high protein diet and plenty of rest.” 

One village, Pangti in Nagaland, has become famous as the “falcon capital of the world” for its large number of amurs, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
small Amur falcons Assam Nagaland and Manipur
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp