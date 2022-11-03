Meghalaya hasn't been able to take full advantage of its natural beauty: CM

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said despite its abundant natural beauty, the state has not been able to take full advantage of it for creating tourism opportunities.

"We are blessed with lakes, waterfalls and environmental beauty, yet we haven't been able to take full advantage of it in terms of creating tourism opportunities," Sangma said after inaugurating the three-day Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 being organised amidst the pristine surroundings of Umiam Lake.

He said despite the challenges due to the pandemic, his government tried to capitalize on the natural assets for creating livelihood opportunities for the people of the state and ensuring Meghalaya becomes one of the most preferred tourist destinations.

He also said that it would be the endeavour of the state government to make such events an international annual affair.

The Indian Army organised the fest in collaboration with the Meghalaya government as a part of Khelo India programme. The fest, which is the first of its kind in the Northeast, features various rowing and sailing events.

More than 150 participants from 22 clubs from across the country are participating. The festival is aimed at promoting the spirit of rowing and sailing among the youth of the Northeast.

An official statement said the cultural events, flypast by a Microlight aircraft and the display of rowing and sailing races mesmerized the viewers.

"The regatta will have a lasting impact and it will create awareness about sailing and rowing. It will also encourage the youth to participate in such water sports events," the statement said.

