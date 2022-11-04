Home Nation Northeast

Essential supplies in Mizoram affected by indefinite blockade on NH 306

They are demanding compensation for their lands, which fall in the area where the proposed widening of the national highways has been taken up by NHIDCL.

Published: 04th November 2022 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 09:15 PM

Protest-Express-Illustrations

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Supply of essential items were partly hit in Mizoram due to an indefinite blockade on NH 306, the lifeline that links the landlocked state with the rest of the country, an official said on Friday.

Over 17,00 landowners along the stretch of NH- 306 and NH-6 between Vairengte and Kawnpui villages in northern Mizoram's Kolasib district bordering Assam have set up the blockade which is preventing vehicles from coming to Mizoram from outside via Assam since Thursday.

They are demanding compensation for their lands, which fall in the area where the proposed widening of the national highways has been taken up by the National Infrastructure and Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The agitators, however, allowed all outgoing vehicles to cross the inter-state border and elsewhere in the area where the protest is on, the official said.

Mizoram food, civil supplies and consumer affairs director Andrew H.Vanlaldika told PTI that the supply of essential commodities from Assam has been partly hit.

The state does not face a shortage as essential commodities can be transported on an alternate route in Rengtekawn- Bairabi side contiguous to Assam's Hailakandi district, he added.

The landowners' association secretary H Lalrinawma said that those among them who have been affected have been assured of compensation of Rs 150 crore but the NHIDCL has instructed to put on hold the 50-75 percent compensation amount that has been credited to the competent authority for land acquisition for release to landowners in areas under projects three and four.

The NHIDCL, he said, has claimed that this was done as the state forest department has informed it that a large part of the areas between projects 3 and 6 fall in the notified forest area.

The forest department officials said that compensation is not within the department's purview and NHIDCL can give compensation to any claimant as per its wish.

NHIDCL executive director (Project) Virender Kumar Jakhar said that the compensation was delayed for release due to a dispute between state forest department and revenue departments.

"On our part, there is no problem to release compensation", he said.

Officials of the state revenue department could not be contacted.

TAGS
Mizoram indefinite blockade on NH 306
