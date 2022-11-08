Home Nation Northeast

15 injured in Nagaland clash, govt appeals for calm 

The condition of one of the persons who received pellet wounds was stated to be critical.

Published: 08th November 2022 10:00 PM

By PTI

KOHIMA: At least 15 people were injured as two communities clashed over the disputed area between Chumoukedima and Peren districts in Nagaland, police said on Tuesday.

Of those injured, nine people sustained pellet wounds and were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dimapur, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sandeep M Tamgadge told PTI.

The condition of one of the persons who received pellet wounds was stated to be critical, he said.

Eight-ten kutcha houses were also burnt down in the violence, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, visited the violence-hit Namhailamdi village during the day along with senior police officers.

He took stock of the situation in the area where violence broke out on Monday.

During the visit, Patton urged the people to maintain peace and refrain from any act that might escalate the situation, said a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

He also urged everyone to adhere to the status quo order of the government on the land, which is claimed by both the communities at the border of the two districts.

Patton said the government has urged the Central Nagaland Tribes Council and Tenyimia Peoples' Organisation leaders to take up the matter with the two communities for maintaining peace, and resolve their issues.

He said adequate forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

ADGP Tamgadge said the Police Headquarters is awaiting a detailed report from the field officers posted in the area.

At least two high-level Special Investigation Teams (SITs) would probe the incident, he said.

The situation is at present under control, Tamgadge said.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area on Monday.

