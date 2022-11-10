SP arrested for taking bribe from family of murder accused in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The CID of Assam police on Thursday arrested a superintendent of police for taking "illegal gratification" from the family of a man arrested for allegedly murdering a 13-year-old girl.

Raj Mohan Ray, the suspended SP of Darrang, was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had allegedly received Rs 2 lakh from the family of the accused Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB jawan, through Utpal Borah, the then officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhula police station in Darrang district.

The police said Ray had received the money as a reward for extending undue favours to protect the accused and dilute the case.

The OC and Additional SP Rupam Phukan were arrested earlier by the police. Phukan, who is now in police custody, had allegedly received Rs 1.5 lakh.

Three doctors were also arrested for allegedly showing the death as suicide after post-mortem. They as well as the OC are in judicial custody.

The police were searching for an absconding magistrate, Ashirvad Hazarika, "whose role has also come on record". The CID conducted searches at the residences of the arrested cops and seized certain incriminating materials.

Days after the minor's death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited her house and ordered that the case be transferred to the CID after it had emerged that the local police committed lapses in the investigation.

"The case was transferred to the CID on August 12 and day to day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers. It brought on record adequate evidence to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape and sexual assault on the child under POCSO Act," the police said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also said during the course of investigation, the CID had got the body exhumed and a second post-mortem conducted.

The CID consulted a panel of forensic medical experts, conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused, which matched with the fluids on the clothes of the victim girl. Accordingly, the detailed charge sheet was filed on September 25 against the main accused, the statement added.

