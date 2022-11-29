Home Nation Northeast

Five-month pregnant teacher manhandled by students in Assam 

The teacher was saved by some women teachers, school staffers and a few girl students from the boys.

Published: 29th November 2022 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Gangrape

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DIBRUGARH (Assam): A five-month pregnant teacher was allegedly manhandled by a group of students in Assam's Dibrugarh district after she informed the parents of one of the pupils about his poor academic performance and conduct in the school, officials said on Tuesday.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya's Vice Principal, who is acting as Principal in charge, was also heckled along with another teacher by a group of students of classes 10 and 11 of the school in Moran area.

According to Rathees Kumar, the Vice Principal, the incident took place on Sunday evening after the victim's history teacher informed the parents of a particular student about his poor academic performance during the Parents Teachers Council (PTC) meeting the same day.

"After the meeting, some students formed a group and started harassing the teacher in front of the main academic block. A few of them pushed her and one student tried to pull her by her hair," he said.

She was saved by some women teachers, school staffers and a few girl students from the boys, Kumar said.

Shocked by the incident, she was on the verge of collapse as she already had some complications due to pregnancy. She was immediately sent to a hospital in the school car along with a woman attendant.

"From our enquiry, we found that 22 students of classes 10 and 11 were involved in the incident and I called their parents the next morning after having an emergency meeting at my residence. Hearing the development, this time the students threatened me over the phone and started moving towards my quarters to attack me," Kumar said.

He then fled his quarters and reached Moran Police Station along with some other teachers. Police reached the school premises and warned the students of strict action.

A senior police official said no FIR has been registered yet as a formal complaint is yet to be filed against the minor students.

Kumar said, "We have informed the office of the Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner about the development. The ADC concerned for education assured us of a magisterial probe into the incident and asked us to take stern action against the students. "

He further said that higher officials of JNV management have been informed of the situation and a decision is awaited.

Meanwhile, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitee Deputy Commissioner (North East) K V Suresh expressed concerns over the incident and termed it as "most unfortunate".

"I am sending the Assistant Commissioner of JNV Samitee to Dibrugarh to enquire into the matter. In recent times, we have noticed a decline in the student-teacher relationship owing to several factors, especially after lockdown," he told PTI from Shillong.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Five months pregnant teacher manhandled students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Assam
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp