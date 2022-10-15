Home Nation Northeast

Mizoram becoming transit route for the smuggling of exotic animals

The rescued wild animals and birds include 30 tortoises, two monkeys, two marmoset monkeys, 22 pythons, 18 Sumatran water monitor, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings)...

Published: 15th October 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Exotic animals rescued

Trafficking of exotic animals is proving to be the new challenge for cops in Mizoram. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram is increasingly becoming a transit route for the smuggling of exotic animals.

Altogether 140 exotic wild animals and birds were rescued by the personnel of police and the Excise and Narcotics Department during a joint operation in the state's Champhai district, bordering Myanmar, on Saturday.

The rescued wild animals and birds include 30 tortoises, two monkeys, two marmoset monkeys, 22 pythons, 18 Sumatran water monitor, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), four flame bowerbirds, four servel cats and one albino wallaby.

The animals, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, were found in three vehicles -- two Boleros and one Scorpio. The personnel rescued them after intercepting the vehicles.

Three persons, Lalemruata (38), Tinkhuma (38) and E Lalmuanpuia, were arrested by the police in connection with the seizure.

Official sources said the rescued animals and birds were handed over to the superintendent of Custom Preventive Force in Champhai for further legal action.

In September, 41 exotic wild animals and birds, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram, were rescued from two vehicles in Kamrup district of Assam by the police. It was the biggest ever seizure of the trafficked animals in the state.

The animals rescued were two wallabies, 19 different types of primate species, two wild birds and 18 tortoises. The consignment was destined to Siliguri in West Bengal.

Thwarting the smuggling of exotic animals has become a new challenge for the police forces and other such agencies in the Northeast. Over the past few years, there have been several incidents in the region where trafficked animals were rescued by the police.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smuggling Mizoram Exotic animals
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp