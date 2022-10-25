Home Nation Northeast

Assam museum on migrant Muslims sealed, Himanta asks for proof of exclusive historic background

“They have to prove to the state government with historical backgrounds that only they exclusively used the plough and not the Assamese,” Sarma told journalists.
 

Published: 25th October 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Goalpara district administration on Tuesday stirred controversy by sealing the private 'Miya Museum'. The museum was inaugurated just two days ago. 

Official sources said the museum was set up at a Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) house at Lakhipur and sealed as per the directions of the district authorities.

An organisation, called Miya Parishad, had inaugurated the museum. The idea behind its establishment was to showcase and preserve the culture of the migrant Muslims. However, it did not go down well as some viewed it as a threat to indigenous culture.

The BJP’s Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan had requested the state government to bring down the museum while his party colleague and former Hojai legislator Shiladitya Dev called for action against those behind its establishment.

Breaking his silence on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists that the police would probe the museum’s funding. He said the museum was a reflection of the culture and heritage of the Assamese and that all items showcased barring the 'lungi' had been traditionally used by the Assamese.

“They (migrant Muslims) have to prove to the state government with historical backgrounds that only they exclusively used the plough and not the Assamese,” Sarma told journalists.

The CM said those behind the museum’s establishment would have to give an explanation to the government on the items showcased. He indicated legal action would be taken against them.

“We had Miya poetry, then Miya school and now, Miya museum. These are not good signs for the Assamese society,” he said, adding, “I have always spoken about these challenges but many intellectuals criticized me.”

Two years ago, suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed had ruffled quite a few feathers by proposing a museum reflecting the culture and heritage of people living on “char-chaporis” (sandbars) on the premises of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Sarma had outright rejected the idea.

A section of the migrant Muslims in Assam live on the sandbars.

The term “Miya” in Assam refers to a descendant of migrant Bengali Muslims who makes up around one/third of the state’s population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miya Museum Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam migrant Muslims 
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp