Home Nation Northeast

Nearly 700 shops gutted as devastating fire ravages Arunachal's oldest market

Official sources said the fire broke out at the Naharlagun daily market near the state capital Itanagar around 4.30 am. Nobody died or was injured in the incident.

Published: 25th October 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out at shops in Naharlagun Daily Market, near Itanagar, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out at shops in Naharlagun Daily Market, near Itanagar, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Over 700 shops were gutted in a devastating fire at an Arunachal Pradesh market in the early morning of Tuesday.

Official sources said the fire broke out at the Naharlagun daily market near the state capital Itanagar around 4.30 am. Nobody died or was injured in the incident.

“The fire could not be controlled in time due to the non-availability of a water filling station at Naharlagun. The fire tenders had to move to Lekhi Iron Factory for filling water,” an official communiqué reads.

The inferno was later controlled by firefighters and personnel of emergency services. The cause of it was not known. The authorities set up a relief camp at a nearby school.

Another fire, which broke out at Aalo in West Siang district on Monday night, gutted a house. The firefighters promptly doused the blaze before it could spread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal fire Arunachal market Naharlagun daily market
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp