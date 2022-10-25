Nearly 700 shops gutted as devastating fire ravages Arunachal's oldest market

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Over 700 shops were gutted in a devastating fire at an Arunachal Pradesh market in the early morning of Tuesday.

Official sources said the fire broke out at the Naharlagun daily market near the state capital Itanagar around 4.30 am. Nobody died or was injured in the incident.

“The fire could not be controlled in time due to the non-availability of a water filling station at Naharlagun. The fire tenders had to move to Lekhi Iron Factory for filling water,” an official communiqué reads.

Over 700 shops were gutted in a devastating fire at Naharlagun in Arunachal early today morning @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/IC1ZnUeWWF — Prasanta Mazumdar (@prasmaz_tnie) October 25, 2022

The inferno was later controlled by firefighters and personnel of emergency services. The cause of it was not known. The authorities set up a relief camp at a nearby school.

Another fire, which broke out at Aalo in West Siang district on Monday night, gutted a house. The firefighters promptly doused the blaze before it could spread.

