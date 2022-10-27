APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case, Arunachal govt recommends removal of four members

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the paper leak incident in Arunachal Pradesh even as the state government recommended the removal of four members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The leaked paper pertained to an exam, conducted by the APPSC, for the recruitment of 33 assistant engineers (civil).

The government on Thursday handed over the recommendation of the state cabinet to Governor Brig (retired) BD Mishra for the invocation of provisions of Article 317 to remove the APPSC members.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government was determined to take the process of cleansing the APPSC in the larger interests of the youth and the state.

“We are firm to retain and restore the sanctity of APPSC. The cabinet today recommended initiating the provisions of Article 317 for removal and suspension of four members of APPSC,” Khandu tweeted.

He also said that the state government made its intentions very clear from the beginning for overhauling the APPSC.

After the state government had recommended a CBI probe, a team of the agency reached Itanagar. Khandu said the CBI registered an FIR and was in the process of investigating the case.

Recently, the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Students’ Union had called for a 12-hour Itanagar bandh on November 2 in protest against the manner in which the government handled the paper leak fiasco. They demanded action against all the accused persons.

Two candidates for the exam had exposed the leak. After they had moved the court seeking a stay in the declaration of the results, it directed the APPSC not to make any appointments.

Various organisations had demanded the suspension of the APPSC chairperson, secretary and other members of the commission.

