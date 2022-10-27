Home Nation Northeast

APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case, Arunachal govt recommends removal of four members

The government on Thursday handed over the recommendation of the state cabinet to Governor Brig (retired) BD Mishra for the invocation of provisions of Article 317 to remove the APPSC members.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the paper leak incident in Arunachal Pradesh even as the state government recommended the removal of four members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The leaked paper pertained to an exam, conducted by the APPSC, for the recruitment of 33 assistant engineers (civil). 

The government on Thursday handed over the recommendation of the state cabinet to Governor Brig (retired) BD Mishra for the invocation of provisions of Article 317 to remove the APPSC members.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government was determined to take the process of cleansing the APPSC in the larger interests of the youth and the state.

“We are firm to retain and restore the sanctity of APPSC. The cabinet today recommended initiating the provisions of Article 317 for removal and suspension of four members of APPSC,” Khandu tweeted.

He also said that the state government made its intentions very clear from the beginning for overhauling the APPSC.

After the state government had recommended a CBI probe, a team of the agency reached Itanagar. Khandu said the CBI registered an FIR and was in the process of investigating the case.

Recently, the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Nyishi Students’ Union had called for a 12-hour Itanagar bandh on November 2 in protest against the manner in which the government handled the paper leak fiasco. They demanded action against all the accused persons.

Two candidates for the exam had exposed the leak. After they had moved the court seeking a stay in the declaration of the results, it directed the APPSC not to make any appointments.

Various organisations had demanded the suspension of the APPSC chairperson, secretary and other members of the commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APPSC paper leak Arunachal Pradesh APPSC
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp