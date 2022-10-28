Home Nation Northeast

BJP minister's son allegedly involved in minor gang-rape case; Tripura Opposition hits out

The Congress said since the name of the minister’s son got entangled in the case, Chief Minister Manik Saha should give a statement.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In election-bound Tripura, the opposition parties are putting the heat on the ruling BJP over a gang rape incident in which the son of state Labour Minister Bhagaban Das was allegedly involved. The incident was reported from the Unakoti district on October 20.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed a friend (girl) of the minor victim who is 16 years old lured her and took her to a rented house in Kumarghat where a party was going on. Subsequently, the police added, she was taken to one of the rooms, given a drink and gang-raped.

The police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the case.

Opposition parties Congress and CPI-M slammed the BJP-led government for allegedly shielding the minister’s son. They demanded his immediate arrest.

The CPI-M alleged women were no longer safe in Tripura. “Over the past few months, crime against women has become an everyday phenomenon in Tripura,” CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury told journalists.

“The son of a minister in the state abducted a minor girl who was then gang-raped at a rented accommodation. There is a demand for his arrest but the police have not yet taken any action. I appeal to the police to arrest him,” Chowdhury demanded.

The Congress said since the name of the minister’s son got entangled in the case, Chief Minister Manik Saha should give a statement. The party also demanded the arrest of all the accused persons.

The BJP rubbished the Opposition’s charge that the minister’s son was involved but condemned the incident. Minister Sushanta Chowdhury termed it as “false” and “fabricated”. He claimed the opposition parties resorted to a “smear and malicious campaign” to gain political mileage.

Stating that the victim had not mentioned the name of the minister’s son in the FIR, he said the police had been instructed to proceed with the investigation as per law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura minor gang-rape case BJP minister son rape case Bhagaban Das 
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp