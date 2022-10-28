Shillong public rally over unemployment turns violent, several injured

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A “public rally”, taken out by a tribal organisation in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on Friday, turned violent, leaving several people injured and some vehicles damaged.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) had organised it to flag the issue of rising unemployment in the state.

Some participants chased and attacked passers-by and damaged vehicles, mostly two-wheelers. They were holding flags and they used the bamboo poles of the flags to attack people. Two journalists were among the injured. Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Meghalaya has had a history of such rallies turning violent but the authorities did not anticipate trouble on Friday. The rallyists outnumbered the police personnel.

It was not known if the police made any arrests in connection with the incident. Calls made to Director General of Police LR Bishnoi and East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Isawanda Laloo went unanswered.

The only official reaction came from Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. He said the state government would take action based on the report of the police. He said the government had instructed the police to be prepared to thwart any untoward incident.

“The FKJGP or, for that matter, any organisation can take out a rally but it is their duty to control their members as the state government doesn’t want any law and order situation,” Tynsong said.



