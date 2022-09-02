Four-member Assam team to visit Tamil Nadu Friday to inspect captive jumbo’s condition

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will send a four-member team to Tamil Nadu to inspect the condition of Joymala, the adult female elephant, which has been allegedly subjected to torture at a temple.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with top forest department officials on Thursday and discussed the issue where the decision to send the team was taken.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Hirdesh Mishra is the leader of the team which will visit the south Indian state on Friday.

It will have Padmashree Dr Kushal Kumar Sarma of the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University; Morigaon Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan and District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer, Tinsukia Dr Rupjyoti Kakoti as members, an official statement said.

The team will discuss the matter with the Tamil Nadu government and the Forest Department to pave the way for the return of the captive elephant to Assam.

Joymala was leased out to the temple in 2008, reportedly for six months, by an individual from Assam’s Tinsukia district. The Tamil Nadu government manages the temple trust.

The alleged ill-treatment meted out to the elephant angered wildlife activists and animal lovers in Assam.

