Home Nation Northeast

Four-member Assam team to visit Tamil Nadu Friday to inspect captive jumbo’s condition

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with top forest department officials on Thursday and discussed the issue where the decision to send the team was taken.

Published: 02nd September 2022 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will send a four-member team to Tamil Nadu to inspect the condition of Joymala, the adult female elephant, which has been allegedly subjected to torture at a temple.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with top forest department officials on Thursday and discussed the issue where the decision to send the team was taken.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Hirdesh Mishra is the leader of the team which will visit the south Indian state on Friday.

It will have Padmashree Dr Kushal Kumar Sarma of the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University; Morigaon Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan and District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer, Tinsukia Dr Rupjyoti Kakoti as members, an official statement said.

The team will discuss the matter with the Tamil Nadu government and the Forest Department to pave the way for the return of the captive elephant to Assam.

Joymala was leased out to the temple in 2008, reportedly for six months, by an individual from Assam’s Tinsukia district. The Tamil Nadu government manages the temple trust.

The alleged ill-treatment meted out to the elephant angered wildlife activists and animal lovers in Assam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp