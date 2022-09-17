Home Nation Northeast

Kerala student studying in IIT Guwahati dies by suicide

Over the past few years, there have been some cases of IIT, Guwahati students taking the extreme step.

IIT Guwahati

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) was found dead in his hostel room on Friday night.

The institute did not disclose the student's name but he reportedly hailed from Kerala. He was a B.Tech student.

The police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

"It is with great sadness that IIT, Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of Design Department on campus on 16th September, 2022," IIT, Guwahati said in a statement.

The institute informed the parents of the student and they were on their way to Guwahati.

"We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this time of grief. The institute expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student," the statement further said.

Over the past few years, there have been some cases of IIT, Guwahati students taking the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

