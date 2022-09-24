Home Nation Northeast

Assam Rifles confiscates largest methamphetamine tablet consignment in Mizoram

The ongoing smuggling of methamphetamine tablets is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.  

Drugs in Mizoram

Assam Rifles with the consignment. (Photo | Special Arrangment)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Assam Rifles has succeeded in confiscating a large consignment of methamphetamine tablets on Friday in Mizoram, said to be the highest recovery in the state so far.

In a joint operation carried out by a joint team of Serchhip Battalion of the Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police, based on specific information, methamphetamine tablets (5,05,000 tablets, total weight - 55.80 Kgs) worth Rs 167,86,20,000/- (Rs 167.86 crores) were recovered in the area of Melbuk village, Champhai district on Friday.  The total recovery of these tablets in the last three years was Rs 200 crore.

As per details shared by the Assam Rifles, the joint patrolling operation near Melbuk cemetery was launched on 23 September 2022 at 1730 hrs and the movement of the suspected vehicle was noticed at around 1855 hrs.

"The vehicle was stopped and an individual was intercepted by the team and a thorough spot checking was carried out. During the checking it was found that the individual was carrying 50 bundles suspected to be methamphetamine tablets tactically hidden in various compartments of the vehicle," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

During the weighing by the team, the total weight of methamphetamine tablets was found to be 55.80 kgs. The entire consignment was seized in situ and a female suspect was taken into custody by the joint team on the spot for further legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles informed that the seized items and detained suspect were then handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Station, Champhai district, Mizoram on Saturday for further investigation and legal proceedings.    

The ongoing smuggling of methamphetamine tablets is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.  

