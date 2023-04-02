Home Nation Northeast

Khalistan threat to CM Himanta being taken seriously, case registered: Assam DGP

In a purported audio clip, sent to some journalists, Sikh for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist, was heard threatening Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been heightened following a threatening voice message from a pro-Khalistani group.

Several journalists in the state received the recorded voice message on Sunday, purportedly from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the separatist Sikh for Justice (SFJ), who threatened that Sarma should “stay out of the fight between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian government” or face dire consequences.

Taking a strong view of the threat, the Assam police beefed up Sarma’s security.

Referring to the audio clip “threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice”, Director General of Police GP Singh said a case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam. 

“The security component of Hon CM has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat. In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police,” Singh said. 

He added that the central agencies had been kept in the loop on the issue.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Nath said all Superintendents of Police had been alerted.

In the audio clip, a person, purportedly Pannu, threatened: “Pro-Khalistan supporters imprisoned in Assam are being tortured. Listen very carefully, Chief Minister Sarma, the fight is between Pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime. So, do not fall prey to this conflict.”

