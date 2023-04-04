Home Nation Northeast

Seven tourists die, 11 injured in Sikkim avalanche

A lady was rescued after being buried under snow for one and a half hours. Miraculously, she was still breathing.

Published: 04th April 2023 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim Avalanche

Rescue operations at the avalanche site. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Online Desk

GANGTOK: A major avalanche in Tsongmo, a popular tourist destination in Sikkim, has left seven tourists dead and injured 11 others, according to multiple reports.

The avalanche at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg connecting Gangtok with Nathula occurred on Tuesday at around 12.20 pm, news agency ANI reported.

Among the seven dead are four men, one woman and a child.

A lady was rescued after being buried under snow for one and a half hours. Miraculously, she was still breathing.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said 22 tourists have been rescued till now, including six from deep valley and shifted to nearby hospitals.

In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been rescued after snow was cleared from the road, BRO confirmed to The New Indian Express correspondent.

The rescue operations are still on.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and its scenic beauty has made it a major tourist destination.

The avalanche had trapped 25-30 tourists, according to defence sources. Approximately five-six vehicles were also feared to have been buried under the snow.

WATCH |


Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
avalanche Sikkim Nathu La Sikkim avalanche
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp