Home Nation Northeast

Assam: Minor boy arrested for ‘molesting’ Hyderabad woman while attempting to snatch her iPhone

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Majuli when the victim was going to Apholamukh Ghat in an e-rickshaw to catch a ferry on the Brahmaputra.

Published: 13th April 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old boy in Assam was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman from Hyderabad while attempting to snatch her iPhone. 

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Majuli when the victim was going to Apholamukh Ghat in an e-rickshaw to catch a ferry on the Brahmaputra. She was travelling to Nimati Ghat in the adjoining Jorhat district. 

The accused, who was arrested in February for allegedly attempting to molest a minor girl and walked out of an observation home a few days ago, was also travelling with the woman from Hyderabad.

She is a member of a group that arrived in Majuli a few days ago to conduct meditation and yoga camps. She was going to Hyderabad while the others in the group were staying at a homestay on the river island.

The police said the driver asked the duo to get off and walk a stretch as the village road leading to Apholamukh Ghat was in bad condition.  When the woman was walking, the accused attempted to snatch her mobile phone and allegedly molested her by the roadside.

Hearing her scream, some locals rushed to the site and rescued her.

Majuli Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah told this newspaper that snatching and molestation are the two angles in the case. He said the police were investigating the case.

“The driver, who has been also arrested, engaged the boy to snatch the phone and offered him Rs 40. He also promised new clothes for the minor as the Rongali Bihu is approaching,” the SP said.

He said the woman suffered a minor bruise on her nose during a scuffle that she had with the accused “who had a criminal intention”.

“We will produce him in a court as a normal criminal. The court will decide whether he should be sent to jail or a juvenile home. We will not treat him as a juvenile,” the SP said. 

He said the woman was sent to her team members after a medical examination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Sexual violence Minor arrest
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp