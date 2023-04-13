Assam: Minor boy arrested for ‘molesting’ Hyderabad woman while attempting to snatch her iPhone

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old boy in Assam was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman from Hyderabad while attempting to snatch her iPhone.

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Majuli when the victim was going to Apholamukh Ghat in an e-rickshaw to catch a ferry on the Brahmaputra. She was travelling to Nimati Ghat in the adjoining Jorhat district.

The accused, who was arrested in February for allegedly attempting to molest a minor girl and walked out of an observation home a few days ago, was also travelling with the woman from Hyderabad.

She is a member of a group that arrived in Majuli a few days ago to conduct meditation and yoga camps. She was going to Hyderabad while the others in the group were staying at a homestay on the river island.

The police said the driver asked the duo to get off and walk a stretch as the village road leading to Apholamukh Ghat was in bad condition. When the woman was walking, the accused attempted to snatch her mobile phone and allegedly molested her by the roadside.

Hearing her scream, some locals rushed to the site and rescued her.

Majuli Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah told this newspaper that snatching and molestation are the two angles in the case. He said the police were investigating the case.

“The driver, who has been also arrested, engaged the boy to snatch the phone and offered him Rs 40. He also promised new clothes for the minor as the Rongali Bihu is approaching,” the SP said.

He said the woman suffered a minor bruise on her nose during a scuffle that she had with the accused “who had a criminal intention”.

“We will produce him in a court as a normal criminal. The court will decide whether he should be sent to jail or a juvenile home. We will not treat him as a juvenile,” the SP said.

He said the woman was sent to her team members after a medical examination.

