Decorated ex-cop quits as advisor to Manipur CM

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP, which rules Manipur, is left red-faced, as its MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned from the post of advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The CM, who accepted the resignation of the two-time Heirok MLA, did not answer a phone call from this newspaper. State BJP leaders were also not available for comment.

The 58-year-old Radheshyam, who is a retired decorated IPS officer, resigned as he was never given a responsibility since his appointment four months ago.

“I love doing work but there was no work for me. I never got an opportunity to meet the CM in the last four months. There are so many burning issues in the state but he never called me,” Radheshyam told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

Thokchom Radheshyam Singh.

“I thought it was not proper for me to continue in the post since people came to me with queries but I could never answer them,” he said.

His appointment in the post was dramatic.

“I had gone to meet the CM to discuss something on December 31 last year. It was then that he called up the chief secretary and after some time, handed over the letter of appointment,” Radheshyam recalled.

He said he would keep focussing on his constituency and work to secure the victory of BJP candidates in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

He was inducted into the ministry in 2017 when the BJP had formed its first government in the state and given the portfolios of education, labour and employment. However, in 2020, he and two others were dropped during a reshuffle of the cabinet.

Radheshyam is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and DGP’s Commendation Card.

While serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1996, seven bullets hit him during a counter-insurgency operation but he survived miraculously. Six other personnel were killed.

He worked with the United Nations for one year in Bosnia and Herzegovina as Chief of Human Rights. He had nearly nine years of service left when he joined the BJP in 2016.

