Boosting connectivity in border villages: 254 4G mobile network towers launched in Arunachal

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As a part of the Centre’s bid to boost connectivity in border areas, 254 4G mobile network towers have been launched in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.



These towers will provide connectivity to 336 villages, mostly in border areas. The government has already approved the installation of altogether 2,605 4G mobile towers which will cater to 3,721 villages in this frontier state.



After launching the towers on Saturday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is aiming at connecting the far-flung villages.



He said the outmigration of border villagers was a major cause of concern for the government. He said the lack of basic amenities was a reason behind outmigration but now, these were being taken care of.



Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state government’s endeavour has been to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes.



Villagers living near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are considered the first line of defence and the Centre is trying to prevent their outmigration through the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).



Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah launched the VVP at Kibithoo, the first village in India, in Arunachal. This connectivity and infrastructure development-oriented programme is expected to improve the quality of life of people living in villages near the LAC and strengthen border security.



The VVP would be implemented in Arunachal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Altogether 2,967 villages will be covered under it.



“The Arunachal government and the Centre will take care of the well-being of the villagers. We will fulfil their basic needs. We will take the banks there, help the people open bank accounts, provide electricity, LPG, drinking water, employment and build toilets. These villages will be connected digitally and physically with the rest of Arunachal and the country,” Shah had said.

GUWAHATI: As a part of the Centre’s bid to boost connectivity in border areas, 254 4G mobile network towers have been launched in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh. These towers will provide connectivity to 336 villages, mostly in border areas. The government has already approved the installation of altogether 2,605 4G mobile towers which will cater to 3,721 villages in this frontier state. After launching the towers on Saturday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is aiming at connecting the far-flung villages. He said the outmigration of border villagers was a major cause of concern for the government. He said the lack of basic amenities was a reason behind outmigration but now, these were being taken care of. Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state government’s endeavour has been to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes. Villagers living near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are considered the first line of defence and the Centre is trying to prevent their outmigration through the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah launched the VVP at Kibithoo, the first village in India, in Arunachal. This connectivity and infrastructure development-oriented programme is expected to improve the quality of life of people living in villages near the LAC and strengthen border security. The VVP would be implemented in Arunachal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Altogether 2,967 villages will be covered under it. “The Arunachal government and the Centre will take care of the well-being of the villagers. We will fulfil their basic needs. We will take the banks there, help the people open bank accounts, provide electricity, LPG, drinking water, employment and build toilets. These villages will be connected digitally and physically with the rest of Arunachal and the country,” Shah had said.