Home Nation Northeast

Boosting connectivity in border villages: 254 4G mobile network towers launched in Arunachal

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state government’s endeavour has been to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes.

Published: 23rd April 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As a part of the Centre’s bid to boost connectivity in border areas, 254 4G mobile network towers have been launched in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

These towers will provide connectivity to 336 villages, mostly in border areas. The government has already approved the installation of altogether 2,605 4G mobile towers which will cater to 3,721 villages in this frontier state.

After launching the towers on Saturday, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is aiming at connecting the far-flung villages.

He said the outmigration of border villagers was a major cause of concern for the government. He said the lack of basic amenities was a reason behind outmigration but now, these were being taken care of.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state government’s endeavour has been to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes.

Villagers living near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are considered the first line of defence and the Centre is trying to prevent their outmigration through the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah launched the VVP at Kibithoo, the first village in India, in Arunachal. This connectivity and infrastructure development-oriented programme is expected to improve the quality of life of people living in villages near the LAC and strengthen border security.

The VVP would be implemented in Arunachal, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Altogether 2,967 villages will be covered under it.

“The Arunachal government and the Centre will take care of the well-being of the villagers. We will fulfil their basic needs. We will take the banks there, help the people open bank accounts, provide electricity, LPG, drinking water, employment and build toilets. These villages will be connected digitally and physically with the rest of Arunachal and the country,” Shah had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
336 villages 254 4G mobile network Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp