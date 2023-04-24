Home Nation Northeast

Manipur: Fourth BJP MLA resigns from administrative post

Kh Raghumani Singh, a retired IAS officer, quit as the chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA).

Manipur BJP MLA and former chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA) Kh Raghumani Singh.

Manipur BJP MLA and former chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA) Kh Raghumani Singh. (Photo | Facebook)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The turmoil within the ruling BJP in Manipur has continued.

Close on the heels of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s claim that there is no crisis in the party, another MLA resigned from an administrative post on Monday.

Manipur BJP MLA Kh Raghumani Singh, who is also a retired IAS officer, quit as the chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA).

“For personal reasons and in public interest, it is felt that my continuance as the chairman of MANIREDA is not called for at this juncture. Therefore, I tender my resignation from the said post and the same may kindly be accepted,” Singh wrote in his resignation letter submitted to the CM.

Later, he posted a poster on Facebook committing that he would keep supporting BJP.

“BJP is a party that stands against family politics, truly believes in consultative decision-making at all levels and not in a SHOW run by only 2/3 people. The motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’ given by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji which ensures no favouritism/biases in the development and progress of the people,” the poster reads.

He represents the Uripok Assembly constituency and is the fourth BJP legislator to quit an administrative post in less than a fortnight.

Earlier, three other BJP MLAs - Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam and P Brojen Singh had resigned from their administrative posts. Radheshyam was an advisor to the CM, Shyam was the chairman of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited and Brojen was the chairman of Manipur Development Society.

Radheshyam and Shyam, both former ministers, had quit the posts as they were allegedly never given a responsibility. Brojen had resigned on “personal grounds”.

Some disgruntled MLAs, including Radheshyam and Shyam, are camping in Delhi to express their grievances to BJP’s central leadership. They met some leaders, including the party’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra. 

These MLAs are not happy with how Biren is running the government. However, even after the series of resignations, the CM claimed recently that there is no crisis in BJP.

