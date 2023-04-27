DNLA signs pact, Assam no longer has any tribal armed group: Shah 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah claimed Assam no longer has any tribal armed group after a tripartite agreement was signed among militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), the Assam government and Centre on Thursday.

It was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and leaders of the extremist group among others.

“Assam’s all tribal armed groups are now in the mainstream. They have joined the process of development of India. The DNLA came forward to sign the agreement to end violence and ensure the welfare of Dimasa people,” Shah said after the signing of the pact.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had imagined a terror and violence-free and development-oriented Northeast. I am happy that Assam now doesn’t have any tribal armed group,” the home minister said.

It was agreed that all members of the DNLA would deposit their weapons to the Assam government and disband the group. More than 168 cadres joined the mainstream today, Shah said.

He said the Assam government would constitute the “Dimasa Development Parishad” which would work to fulfil the political, economic and educational aspirations of the Dimasas living outside the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council areas and protect their culture and language.

“The agreement has a provision for the appointment of a commission to include villages outside the council. It will explore the possibilities,” Shah said.

He said the Centre and Assam government would work for the rehabilitation of the DNLA cadres.

“As a special development package, Assam government and Centre will give Rs 500 crore each for the overall development of areas falling under the council,” the home minister said.

Sarma described it as a “red letter day” for Assam. “From today onwards, there will be no tribal militant outfit in Assam. All of them have come overground and joined the mainstream,” he said, adding, the rebels deposited some arms before the peace pact and they would surrender the remaining others soon.

The DNLA was active in the hill districts of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. Earlier this month, it had announced the extension of its unilateral ceasefire, declared in September 2021 in response to Sarma’s call, by six months. The outfit was formed in April 2019 to secure sovereignty for the Dimasas.



GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah claimed Assam no longer has any tribal armed group after a tripartite agreement was signed among militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), the Assam government and Centre on Thursday. It was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and leaders of the extremist group among others. “Assam’s all tribal armed groups are now in the mainstream. They have joined the process of development of India. The DNLA came forward to sign the agreement to end violence and ensure the welfare of Dimasa people,” Shah said after the signing of the pact.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had imagined a terror and violence-free and development-oriented Northeast. I am happy that Assam now doesn’t have any tribal armed group,” the home minister said. It was agreed that all members of the DNLA would deposit their weapons to the Assam government and disband the group. More than 168 cadres joined the mainstream today, Shah said. He said the Assam government would constitute the “Dimasa Development Parishad” which would work to fulfil the political, economic and educational aspirations of the Dimasas living outside the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council areas and protect their culture and language. “The agreement has a provision for the appointment of a commission to include villages outside the council. It will explore the possibilities,” Shah said. He said the Centre and Assam government would work for the rehabilitation of the DNLA cadres. “As a special development package, Assam government and Centre will give Rs 500 crore each for the overall development of areas falling under the council,” the home minister said. Sarma described it as a “red letter day” for Assam. “From today onwards, there will be no tribal militant outfit in Assam. All of them have come overground and joined the mainstream,” he said, adding, the rebels deposited some arms before the peace pact and they would surrender the remaining others soon. The DNLA was active in the hill districts of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. Earlier this month, it had announced the extension of its unilateral ceasefire, declared in September 2021 in response to Sarma’s call, by six months. The outfit was formed in April 2019 to secure sovereignty for the Dimasas.