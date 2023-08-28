Manipur violence: Assam Rifles sends legal notice to RPI (Athawale) leader over 'slander'

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rifles has sent a legal notice to Thounaojam Maheshwar, Republican Party of India (Athawale) national secretary, demanding an apology from him for allegedly “disgracing” the country’s oldest paramilitary force.

According to the legal notice sent by advocate Nitin Khera of the Shillong Bar Association, Maheshwar had made certain false and baseless allegations against the Assam Rifles while holding a condolence meeting “Condolence of Meitei Martyrs” in Delhi on June 30.

The RPI leader had allegedly stated: “The villagers also reported that the Assam Rifles has been helping the Kuki militants in order to burn down that village defence force. That means the Assam Rifles has to (be) removed immediately from Manipur.”

He had allegedly also questioned the role of the Assam Rifles in the then two-month long ethnic violence.

The legal notice said the Assam Rifles has been diligently serving the nation, playing a crucial role in ensuring peace, security and development in various regions, including Manipur, and protecting the citizens and upholding the integrity of the nation, especially the Northeast.

“Any form of slander or disparaging comment against the organization…is not acceptable…Although Manipur is not a notified area under AFSPA, the competent magistrate had specifically issued requisitions dated 03 May, 2023 and 05 May, 2023 for the armed forces to be deployed there for aiding in maintenance of law and order,” the notice stated.

It said the remarks made by Maheshwar were clearly intended to defame and discredit the Assam Rifles without any basis and that the same caused considerable harm to its reputation and standing in the public eye.

“…your false claims and allegations…resulted in tarnishing the reputation of my client organisation in the society. It has, to a very large extent, discouraged and demoralised my client organisation whose members have been working diligently and sincerely for the good of the northeastern state and the country,” the notice stated.

It directed Maheshwar to tender a formal apology to the Assam Rifles which has to be published “in prominent print and digital media outlets” within 15 days, failing which the paramilitary force would be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against him. Further, it directed him to desist from making any further defamatory statements and remarks against the force.

Defence sources said the Assam Rifles was deployed in Manipur after being requisitioned by the state. The sources said all actions carried out by the force are aimed at restoring normalcy. The sources added that the actions are “fair, impartial and for the welfare of all communities.”

Meanwhile, members of Meira Paibi (Meitei women torchbearers) staged a sit-in at Keishampat in Imphal on Monday against the legal notice.

