13 bodies found near Myanmar border in Manipur

Published: 04th December 2023 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area of Irengbam village of Bishnupur district, in Manipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The bodies of 13 persons, suspected to be militants, were recovered in strife-torn Manipur on Monday.

The bodies were found in the Tengnoupal district which shares a porous border with Myanmar. It was one of the districts affected by the ethnic violence in the state.

According to reports, the 13 were killed in a gun-battle at Leithu village in the district on Monday afternoon while they were on their way to Myanmar where the militants have their bases.

Director General of Police Rajib Singh confirmed the recovery of the bodies. He said the bodies were yet to be identified.

“It’s true the bodies were recovered but we don’t know if they were killed in a gunfight or whatever. We will know it after an investigation,” Singh told this newspaper.

The ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3, killed nearly 200 people and displaced 60,000 others.

