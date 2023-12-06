Home Nation Northeast

Mizoram elections: MNF rejects Zoramthanga’s resignation as party chief despite poll loss

The national core committee and political affairs committee of MNF rejected Zoramthanga's resignation and lauded his gesture of taking the moral responsibility of his defeat.

Published: 06th December 2023 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZWAL: The MNF, which was trounced in the Mizoram Assembly election, Wednesday rejected the resignation of its president Zoramthanga and agreed that he will continue in the post, party sources said.

The national core committee and political affairs committee of MNF rejected Zoramthanga's resignation and lauded his gesture of taking the moral responsibility of his defeat, MNF senior vice-president Tawnluia said.

The meeting felt that the election outcome is the collective responsibility of the party and not of the president alone, he said.

Zoramthanga, who served as chief minister of the state for 30 long years, had put in his papers following the party's debacle in the election.

The counting of votes was held on Monday.

"The MNF failed to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as the party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender resignation from the president post and request you to accept the same," Zoramthanga said in his resignation letter to Tawnluia on Tuesday.

In a major setback the MNF lost to opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which won 27 seats in the 40-member state assembly.

MNF managed to secure only 10 seats reducing its tally from 26 in 2018 assembly polls, while Zoramthanga himself also lost his Aizawl East-I seat to ZPM vice-president Lalthansanga by a margin of 2,101 votes.

Zoramthanga has been the MNF president since the death of Laldenga in 1990.

The 79-year-old MNF chief has so far successfully contested assembly polls for six times in 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998, 2003 and 2018.

He served as chief minister between 1998 and 2008 and 2018 and 2023.

READ HERE | Lalduhoma-led ZPM set to helm Mizoram, swearing-in on Friday

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Assembly election MNF Zoramthanga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp