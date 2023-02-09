Home Nation Northeast

Tripura polls: Displaced Brus to cast vote in permanent home

The government provided land along with Rs 1.5 lakh per family to build houses in what have now become permanent settlements.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

A settlement site developed by the government for the Bru community in Tripura. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The nowhere people have finally got a home – and a stable vote – in election-bound Tripura.

Uttom Kumar Reang, a 32-year-old tribal community member, can now call himself a former refugee. He will vote on February 16, certain about his new home, Tripura.

The displaced Brus were torn between Tripura and Mizoram. In 1997, when Uttom was just six-year-old, some 45,000 Brus, including his parents, had fled to Tripura from Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts in the wake of ethnic riots. The refugees were lodged in six relief camps and they kept living there.

After twenty-six years of struggle, Uttom and his tribespeople have finally found closure.

The government provided land along with Rs 1.5 lakh per family to build houses in what have now become permanent settlements. Uttom and his family now live in a house on the 1200-sq feet plot the government provided in a forested area near Haduklau in the Dhalai district.

Some 30,000 people like him have benefited from the resettlement reached in a quadripartite settlement among Bru/Reang representatives, Mizoram, Tripura and central governments two years ago.

More importantly, they were officially pronounced as voters of Tripura. They have been resettled at 11 places – three in Dhalai, six in North Tripura and two in Gomati districts.

"Finally, I will vote in Tripura. Earlier we used to travel from the six refugee camps in Tripura and vote in Mizoram but were never certain about our future," said Uttom affording himself a secure smile. 

"We still have not got land for agriculture, but that we will see," added Uttom who completed his graduation aided by the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

These resettled people were to receive monthly livelihood cash doles of Rs 5,000 per family for two years since resettlement. For ten months now, they have not received the money.

It is quite a dilemma who they will vote for this time.

On one hand, the BJP-led government has given them the house and the right to vote. On the other hand, they cannot forget the support they received from Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma who heads the TIPRA Motha. He had aggressively pursued the issue of resettlement. 

"We are grateful to both. It is very difficult to choose between them," said another settler requesting not to be named.

Bruno Mssa, who was among Bru leaders who negotiated with the government prior to the signing of the resettlement agreement, expressed concern that some 10,000 people are still leading a cluttered existence in the relief camps.

"These families get Rs 5 besides 600 grams of rice and 60 grams of salt per head per day from the government. They are somehow eking out a living by working as daily wagers," Mssa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura Tripura Assembly Polls Tripura Elections
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp