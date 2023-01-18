Home Nation Northeast

Guwahati Railway official bribery case: CBI seizes Rs 1.28 crore from accused contractors

With this, the total seizure has reached Rs 1.75 crore cash and the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh, they said.

Published: 18th January 2023 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

The crime spree included an ATM van heist by Domnic, a driver of a cash management service, who stole Rs 1.37 crore on November 23 and was caught within a week.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has seized Rs 1.28 crore cash during searches at the premises of contractors accused of allegedly bribing an additional divisional railway manager posted in Guwahati, officials said Wednesday.

Additional divisional railway manager Jitendra Pal Singh and six others, including a middleman and a hawala operator, were earlier arrested in the Rs 50-lakh bribery case.

The CBI carried out searches in Siliguri and Cooch Behar at the premises of contractors Bishnu Gupta and his brother Suresh Gupta and another contractor Dilip Ghosh leading to the recovery of Rs 1.28 crore in cash, officials said.

With this, the total seizure has reached Rs 1.75 crore cash and the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh, they said.

Singh, a 1997-batch Indian Railways Service officer, was arrested after a person identified as Hari Om was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe on behalf of the officer.

"It was alleged that the accused (Singh) had entered into a conspiracy to show undue favours to private contractors for awarding contract agreements, preparing measurement book, processing running account bills, early release of payment against pending bills and for the ongoing work of construction in Northeast Frontier Railway as well as for the early release of security deposits and bank guarantees," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The probe agency had alleged that Singh regularly demanded and accepted bribes from various contractors when he was posted as chief engineer, of construction, in New Jalpaiguri.

The bribe amount was routed through contractor Shyamal Kumar Deb who used to channelise it through Delhi-based hawala operator Vinod Kumar Singhal, also arrested in the case.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of ADRM and others in various locations, including in Delhi, Narora, Guwahati, Siliguri and Aligarh, which led to the recovery of approximately Rs 47 lakh cash, laptops and several incriminating documents," the spokesperson had said on Sunday.

The agency has also arrested Deb, the contractor who arranged the money, and Yogendra Kumar Singh, the driver of Hariom, Dilawar Khan, and Sanjeet Ray, both cashiers at the hawala shop in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guwahati Railway official bribery case CBI
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp