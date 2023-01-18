Remove proxy govt, TMC is the only alternative: Mamata in Meghalaya

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to people in Meghalaya to vote the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to power, stating that it is the only alternative.

Addressing a rally at Mendipathar in the state’s Garo Hills region, the TMC chief urged people to dislodge the state’s National People’s Party-led “proxy” government which is “run from Guwahati”.

She did not take any name but her oblique jibe was directed at her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. With two MLAs, the BJP is a component of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya.

“If you want to change the present corrupt and discredited government, remember, the TMC is the only credible party. There is no other alternative. We know how to fight,” Banerjee said.

“In my student life, I fought like anything with the Left when I was in Congress but it did not give me any protection. You cannot imagine how I was tortured and the atrocious political situation that I faced,” she further added.

Banerjee alleged the Conrad K Sangma government in Meghalaya had done nothing over the past five years. She dared it to show its report card before making any claims.

“If you want a government that will empower you and uphold your culture, then remove the proxy BJP government, which is corrupt and hasn’t done anything for the people, and vote the TMC to power,” Banerjee said.

This was her second visit to the state in the past month. It comes on a day her party MLA Shitlang Pale resigned from the Assembly and joined the regional United Democratic Party. He is the fourth TMC legislator to have ditched the party ahead of the polls.

The TMC had no base in the state but 12 Congress MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, jumped ship in November 2021 to wear TMC colours, making it the state’s principal opposition party overnight. It is now left with eight MLAs.

During her last visit in December, Banerjee had visited Shillong in the Khasi Hills region and launched “WE Card”, a financial inclusion programme of the party. The TMC had promised a monthly income support of Rs 1,000 to one woman in every household, if voted to power. More than 3.14 lakh families have registered themselves so far.

