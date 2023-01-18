Home Nation Northeast

Remove proxy govt, TMC is the only alternative: Mamata in Meghalaya

Assembly polls will be held in Meghalaya on February 27, and results on March 2.

Published: 18th January 2023 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to people in Meghalaya to vote the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to power, stating that it is the only alternative. 

Addressing a rally at Mendipathar in the state’s Garo Hills region, the TMC chief urged people to dislodge the state’s National People’s Party-led “proxy” government which is “run from Guwahati”.

She did not take any name but her oblique jibe was directed at her Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. With two MLAs, the BJP is a component of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya.

“If you want to change the present corrupt and discredited government, remember, the TMC is the only credible party. There is no other alternative. We know how to fight,” Banerjee said.

ALSO READ | Assam top cop's 'church survey' letter stokes storm in election-bound Meghalaya

“In my student life, I fought like anything with the Left when I was in Congress but it did not give me any protection. You cannot imagine how I was tortured and the atrocious political situation that I faced,” she further added.

Banerjee alleged the Conrad K Sangma government in Meghalaya had done nothing over the past five years. She dared it to show its report card before making any claims.

“If you want a government that will empower you and uphold your culture, then remove the proxy BJP government, which is corrupt and hasn’t done anything for the people, and vote the TMC to power,” Banerjee said.

READ HERE | EC announces dates of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura

This was her second visit to the state in the past month. It comes on a day her party MLA Shitlang Pale resigned from the Assembly and joined the regional United Democratic Party. He is the fourth TMC legislator to have ditched the party ahead of the polls.

The TMC had no base in the state but 12 Congress MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, jumped ship in November 2021 to wear TMC colours, making it the state’s principal opposition party overnight. It is now left with eight MLAs.

During her last visit in December, Banerjee had visited Shillong in the Khasi Hills region and launched “WE Card”, a financial inclusion programme of the party. The TMC had promised a monthly income support of Rs 1,000 to one woman in every household, if voted to power. More than 3.14 lakh families have registered themselves so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP Assembly election
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp