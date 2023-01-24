Laptops, jobs, sports university: TMC’s Meghalaya manifesto has it all

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: There are promises galore in the election manifesto of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for Meghalaya.

From 3 lakh jobs over the next 5 years, monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to every unemployed youth, 1 lakh laptops to all higher secondary and college-going students, annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to farmers, direct benefit transfers of Rs 1,200 annually to families of all government school-going children to a sports university, the manifesto has it all.

The election manifesto, containing ten pledges, was released by TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Shillong on Tuesday.

The TMC promised the introduction of a private member bill in Parliament for the immediate recognition of Khasi and Garo languages through their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Further, it promised that the memorandum of understanding, signed between Meghalaya and Assam for the resolution of border disputes in six of the 12 friction points, would be revoked and police check posts set up at all strategic border areas.

Tourism contributes immensely to Meghalaya’s economy. The TMC promised that all individuals engaged in this sector would be identified and their services formalised through government-registered job cards so they get a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500.

The party promised to set up medical colleges, as well as maternal and child care centres in every block to provide efficient prenatal and postnatal services, bridge the shortage of specialists, staff and equipment at all primary health centres and community health centres and facilitate piped drinking water to all households.

Meghalaya has 6,459 villages and the TMC committed to connecting all of them with black-topped motorable roads and upgrading the major arterial roads to all-weather roads. Through “Mission Sports,” the party will identify, train and promote talent at the block level and set up a state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium in all districts.

The other promises include the setting up of Meghalaya Music Promotion Board to promote the state’s musicians through training and assistance with the vision of taking local music to the global stage and establishing a cultural tourism circuit through the identification and promotion of cultural and ecological hotspots in every district.

“A holistic Village Administration Bill will be introduced in consultation with (three) autonomous district councils and traditional headmen to uphold and protect the traditional institutions,” the manifesto reads.

Further, the TMC promised effective and immediate implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 to ensure a comprehensive registry of all legal tenants. If voted to power, the party will also set up an expert committee to assess the current situation in consultation with all stakeholders and organisations regarding the introduction of Inner Line Permit, and decide the way forward. The locals believe these two, as and when implemented, will help prevent the influx of illegal migrants.

