Home Nation Northeast

Nagaland legislators’ union defies tribal body’s ‘boycott Feb 27 elections’ diktat

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, the apex tribal body of eastern Nagaland, is spearheading a 'people’s movement' demanding the creation of a 'Frontier Nagaland' state.

Published: 24th January 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Defying the diktat of some influential tribal organisations, all 20 MLAs of eastern Nagaland decided to contest the February 27 Assembly elections in the state. 

The decision was made at a meeting of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union on Monday. The 20 legislators include four ministers. 

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal body of eastern Nagaland, is spearheading a 'people’s movement' demanding the creation of a 'Frontier Nagaland' state. It has already declared that the people of eastern Nagaland will boycott the polls if the Centre fails to create the Frontier Nagaland state.

Nagaland has 16 districts and the ENPO wants the Centre to carve Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak districts out of the state for the envisaged 'Frontier Nagaland'. Mon, Kiphire and Noklak share a border with Myanmar.

To break the ice, the Centre held some meetings with the ENPO, in Delhi, Nagaland and Guwahati in recent times. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended one of them. 

ALSO READ | February polls: Shifting of political allegiance by MLAs now hits Nagaland

However, even as the deadlock continued, the Konyak Union threatened to 'permanently expel' those who would file their nomination for the polls from the 'Konyak soil' and hold their villages solely responsible.

The Konyaks are a majority tribe. 

The decision of the Konyak Union was in consonance with the August 26, 2022 resolution of the ENPO to abstain from participating in the elections until the Centre acceded to the statehood demand. Several other leading tribal organisations from eastern Nagaland endorsed the ENPO resolution.

WEB SCRAWL | Hitlers, Roosevelts and cars: What the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura elections can serve

Nagaland has 60 Assembly constituencies and the 20 seats in eastern Nagaland are currently held by ruling parties Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (16) and the BJP (four).

The statehood demand stems from the alleged backwardness of eastern Nagaland. The locals alleged successive governments had neglected the region.

“The Centre gives a lot of money but it gets finished in (state capital) Kohima, (commercial hub) Dimapur, and Mokokchung. There has been total discrimination against eastern Nagaland for the past 60 years,” ENPO secretary W Manwang Anghaa alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Northeast elections Nagaland elections Assembly elections Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation Frontier Nagaland
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp