Over four lakh voters added to Assam's electoral roll 

Published: 27th January 2023 07:07 PM

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam has registered an increase in the number of voters by over four lakh in the past one year, with the total number of electorate climbing to 2,41,11,743, an official statement said on Friday.

Of these, 1,21,28,543 are male, 1,19,82,804 female and 396 of a third gender, a release issued by the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) said.

"The final electoral roll with respect to 126 Assembly Constituencies of Assam has been published. The total number of electors in the roll is 241,11,743 as on 1st January 2023," CEO Nitin Khade said in the release.

The total number of electors in the age cohort 18 to 19 years stood at 4,01,571. As many as 3,11,032 voters are over 80 years of age.

Voters classified as Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are 1,69,573, of which 86,105 are male, 83,458 female and 10 of third gender.

The Integrated Draft Electoral Roll for the state was published on November 9 last year, consisting names of 2,38,81,196 voters. Thereafter, the process of filing claims and objections commenced, which lasted till December 8.

