Home Nation Northeast

BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly polls 

It has the names of 11 women, including Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, and two Muslim candidates. Some 15 candidates are first-timers.

Published: 28th January 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Saturday released the first list of its 48 candidates for the February 16 Tripura elections. The state has 60 seats.

It has the names of 11 women, including Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, and two Muslim candidates. Some 15 candidates are first-timers. The names of the candidates were finalised by the central leadership, BJP sources said.

The list does not have the names of six MLAs – Arun Chandra Bhowmik (Belonia), Biplab Ghosh (Matabari), Subhash Das (Nalchar), Mimi Majumder (Badharghat) Birendra Kishore Debbarma (Golaghati) and Parimal Debbarma (Ambasa).

Chief Minister Manik Saha, a dental surgeon, and Bhowmik, who is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, are two prominent candidates.

Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali seat. In May last year, the BJP replaced the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha, who was serving as a Rajya Sabha member. Subsequently, he got elected to the Assembly after winning a by-election.

Bhowmik, who rose through the ranks in the party, will contest from the Dhanpur seat. She had lost the last election in the seat to the then Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. The CPI-M biggie is not contesting this time.

CPI-M legislator Moboshar Ali, who joined the BJP in New Delhi on Friday, has been fielded from his pet Kailasahar seat in northern Tripura. State BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest from Banamalipur. Former CM Deb, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, was elected from here in the 2018 polls.

ALSO READ | BJP ready to go solo in Tripura poll

Bhattacharjee said the BJP’s second list of 12 candidates would be announced soon. He said the party was holding talks with the ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). The state is ruled by the BJP-IPFT coalition.

In the past year, the two parties lost around ten MLAs to other parties, including the tribe-based TIPRA Motha which is influential in the 20 seats reserved for the tribals. An effort is on for IPFT’s merger with TIPRA Motha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tripura Assembly polls 
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp