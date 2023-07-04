Home Nation Northeast

UCC is against interest of ethnic minorities, says Mizoram CM

Zoramthanga informed the Law Commission that the Mizoram assembly had passed an official resolution on February 14 opposing any step towards enactment of the UCC in the country.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM and Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga (File| PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday wrote to the Law Commission of India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the interest of the ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular.

Zoramthanga, also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, said that his party believes that UCC is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and their customary laws that are protected by the Art 371(G) of the Constitution.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional version of the NDA.

Zoramthanga's statement came days after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, whose party NPP is also a member of NEDA, asserted that the UCC "in its present form" is against the idea of India.

"Since the proposed implementation of UCC throughout the territory of India is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and of their customary/personal law which is specifically protected by constitutional provision, the said proposal of the NDA government at the Centre as can be seen in the Law commission notice cannot be accepted," Zoramthanga said in his letter.

Last month, the Law Commission issued a public notice inviting views from various stakeholders on the UCC under the "Review of Personal Laws" subject.

The chief minister said that MNF supports the policies and programmes of the NDA government at the Centre as long as those are found to be beneficial for the public at large and particularly for the ethnic minorities in the country.

Zoramthanga also said that Article 371(G) of the Constitution states that no act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, ownership and transfer of land, shall apply to Mizoram unless the state legislature by a resolution so decides.

Zoramthanga informed the Law Commission that the Mizoram assembly had passed an official resolution on February 14 opposing any step towards enactment of the UCC in the country.

The said resolution was moved, discussed and thereafter unanimously adopted by the state assembly for the reasons that the UCC, if enacted, "would disintegrate the country as it was an attempt to terminate the religious or social practices, customary laws, culture and traditions of the religious minorities, including the Mizos," he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee, a conglomerate of church leaders' bodies in the state, also wrote to the Union Law Commission that it strongly opposed the implementation of UCC in the country.

The Committee claimed in its letter that the UCC is detrimental to the unity in diversity of Indian culture, religions and customs and is undermining the rights and privileges of the Mizos enshrined in Article 371(G) of the Constitution.

The Nagaland Tribal Council late last month had also written to the Law Commission that the UCC if implemented, will dilute the provisions of Article 371A of the Constitution which states about special provisions for the state.

Uniform Civil Code is aimed at replacing personal laws based on religions, customs, and traditions with one common law for everyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sexual orientation, and gender.

Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Implementation of a UCC has been part of BJP election manifestos.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoramthanga on UCC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp