Home Nation Northeast

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched

The police arrested four persons in connection with the killing of a Naga woman, Lucy Marem, in the Imphal East district on Saturday evening. 

Published: 17th July 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

For representational purpose.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  After a brief pause, violence erupted at two places in Manipur on Sunday.  Local media reported miscreants torched some houses in an area on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. Security forces were soon deployed to the area and the situation was brought under control. 

Senior police officials have not commented on the incident. Local sources, however, said there could be casualties. Later in the day, a gun battle erupted on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. It is unclear if there are any casualties. 

Meanwhile, the police arrested four persons in connection with the killing of a Naga woman, Lucy Marem, in the Imphal East district on Saturday evening.  Her murder is the first instance of a member of the Naga community—the third largest in Manipur—being targeted in the ongoing violence between Meiteis and Kukis. Before this, Nagas, the third major community of the state, were largely unaffected.

The United Naga Council (UNC) condemned the killing. It demanded that the state government immediately constitute a judicial inquiry panel and arrest all perpetrators of the crime, including members of a women’s group who had allegedly apprehended the victim and handed her over to armed men. UNC said a 12-hour “total shutdown” would be observed in all Naga areas of Manipur from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday.

The Committee on Tribal Unity has also called for a 72-hour “total shutdown” of National Highway 2, to resent the torching of three trucks in Imphal West district on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Bishnupur Churachandpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp