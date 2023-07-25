718 Myanmar refugees enter Manipur, govt seeks report from Assam Rifles

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles authorities as to why 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, were allowed entry into the Chandel district of the state without proper travel documents.

The paramilitary force has been also asked to clarify the compelling circumstances of the influx and advised to push back these “illegal immigrants” immediately.

The government advised the Chandel District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to oversee the implementation of the same and also keep biometrics and photographs of all the persons.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi said the state government had earlier clearly informed the Assam Rifles that since it is the border guarding force, it must take strict action to prevent the entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

“The state government views the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees very seriously (and) with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications, more particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” Joshi said in a statement.

The 718 people arrived in six batches on July 22 and 23.

On July 23, Lieutenant Colonel Venkata Ravi Kiran J of the Assam Rifles had written to the DM of Chandel informing the influx of refugees.

“Due to ongoing clashes at Khampat, Myanmar, a total of 718 refugees have entered in the general area New Lajang of Chandel district…You are requested to kindly send your representative from your office for (a) joint verification of these illegal immigrants,” he wrote.

