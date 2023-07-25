Home Nation Northeast

718 Myanmar refugees enter Manipur, govt seeks report from Assam Rifles

The paramilitary force has been also asked to clarify the compelling circumstances of the influx and advised to push back these “illegal immigrants” immediately.

Published: 25th July 2023 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Image|Google Maps)

Image for representational purpose. (Image|Google Maps)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles authorities as to why 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, were allowed entry into the Chandel district of the state without proper travel documents.

The paramilitary force has been also asked to clarify the compelling circumstances of the influx and advised to push back these “illegal immigrants” immediately.

The government advised the Chandel District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to oversee the implementation of the same and also keep biometrics and photographs of all the persons.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi said the state government had earlier clearly informed the Assam Rifles that since it is the border guarding force, it must take strict action to prevent the entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

“The state government views the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees very seriously (and) with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications, more particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” Joshi said in a statement.

The 718 people arrived in six batches on July 22 and 23.

On July 23, Lieutenant Colonel Venkata Ravi Kiran J of the Assam Rifles had written to the DM of Chandel informing the influx of refugees.

“Due to ongoing clashes at Khampat, Myanmar, a total of 718 refugees have entered in the general area New Lajang of Chandel district…You are requested to kindly send your representative from your office for (a) joint verification of these illegal immigrants,” he wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Myanmar nationals Refugees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp