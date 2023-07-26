BSF jawan caught on camera 'groping' woman in Manipur, suspended

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted in strife-torn Manipur, has been suspended for allegedly groping a woman at a grocery store last week.

The act of the accused, head constable Satish Prasad, was caught on CCTV and the footage went viral on social media. He was wearing his combat uniform and carrying an INSAS rifle.

The incident was reported to the Imphal West district police on July 20. After receiving a complaint from the police, the BSF checked the authenticity of the allegation and suspended the personnel on the same day.

The BSF authorities kept Prasad in “close arrest” and initiated departmental proceedings against him. He belongs to the 100th battalion which was sent to Manipur when the violence broke out on May 3.

In the last week of May, the Manipur police arrested three Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel for attacking a beef shop in the New Checkon area of Imphal and attempting to set it on fire. Subsequently, RAF authorities suspended the trio.

