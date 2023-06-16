His house burnt, Union minister admits Manipur government has failed to maintain law and order

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: It has finally come out of the horse's mouth.

A day after the arson attack on his private residence in Imphal, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh on Friday made no bones about admitting that the N Biren Singh government has "totally" failed to maintain law and order.

He told journalists in Kerala, where he went to attend a programme of his party, that law and order in Manipur has "completely" broken down and that the BJP-led government failed to maintain peace despite the Centre sending a large number of troops, including that of Rapid Action Force. He said he had no idea why the state machinery failed.

In recent times, the Congress has been vitriolic in its attack of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect the lives and property of people in Manipur.

"Modi government's shameless drumbeating about Northeast India has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said two days ago.

"Why has the 'double engine' BJP government failed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur? Is it because the BJP intends to widen the fissures between ethnic groups for its cheap political gains? Why hasn’t the PM not called an all-party meeting to deliberate political solutions?" the Congress president had asked.

Singh said he was shocked that his home had been attacked twice.

"I never expected such kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens. I pray to God that this does not happen again. The first time (May 25), I had somehow convinced them (mob) and the security personnel helped protect the house," Singh said.

ALSO READ | After Imphal residence set on fire, Union Minister cancels all meetings, heads back to Delhi

He said everything was normal on Thursday night and then, suddenly, a mob carried out the attack. The house was on fire but the fire brigade personnel could not enter the area as people blocked the road, he said.

"I don't know why they are attacking me. I am trying to bring peace and talking to senior ministers and colleagues (at the centre) to restore normalcy. But this unwanted incident happened," he said.

After the back-to-back attacks, he now fears for his life. He said there could be an attempt on his life the third time.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes which broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by a tribal students’ union to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the state’s largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list.

GUWAHATI: It has finally come out of the horse's mouth. A day after the arson attack on his private residence in Imphal, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh on Friday made no bones about admitting that the N Biren Singh government has "totally" failed to maintain law and order. He told journalists in Kerala, where he went to attend a programme of his party, that law and order in Manipur has "completely" broken down and that the BJP-led government failed to maintain peace despite the Centre sending a large number of troops, including that of Rapid Action Force. He said he had no idea why the state machinery failed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In recent times, the Congress has been vitriolic in its attack of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect the lives and property of people in Manipur. "Modi government's shameless drumbeating about Northeast India has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said two days ago. "Why has the 'double engine' BJP government failed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur? Is it because the BJP intends to widen the fissures between ethnic groups for its cheap political gains? Why hasn’t the PM not called an all-party meeting to deliberate political solutions?" the Congress president had asked. Singh said he was shocked that his home had been attacked twice. "I never expected such kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens. I pray to God that this does not happen again. The first time (May 25), I had somehow convinced them (mob) and the security personnel helped protect the house," Singh said. ALSO READ | After Imphal residence set on fire, Union Minister cancels all meetings, heads back to Delhi He said everything was normal on Thursday night and then, suddenly, a mob carried out the attack. The house was on fire but the fire brigade personnel could not enter the area as people blocked the road, he said. "I don't know why they are attacking me. I am trying to bring peace and talking to senior ministers and colleagues (at the centre) to restore normalcy. But this unwanted incident happened," he said. After the back-to-back attacks, he now fears for his life. He said there could be an attempt on his life the third time. Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes which broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by a tribal students’ union to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the state’s largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list.