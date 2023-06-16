Home Nation Northeast

His house burnt, Union minister admits Manipur government has failed to maintain law and order

Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh told journalists in Kerala, where he went to attend a programme of his party, that law and order in Manipur has "completely" broken down.

Published: 16th June 2023 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (Photo | ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: It has finally come out of the horse's mouth.

A day after the arson attack on his private residence in Imphal, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh on Friday made no bones about admitting that the N Biren Singh government has "totally" failed to maintain law and order.

He told journalists in Kerala, where he went to attend a programme of his party, that law and order in Manipur has "completely" broken down and that the BJP-led government failed to maintain peace despite the Centre sending a large number of troops, including that of Rapid Action Force. He said he had no idea why the state machinery failed.

In recent times, the Congress has been vitriolic in its attack of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect the lives and property of people in Manipur.

"Modi government's shameless drumbeating about Northeast India has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said two days ago.

"Why has the 'double engine' BJP government failed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur? Is it because the BJP intends to widen the fissures between ethnic groups for its cheap political gains? Why hasn’t the PM not called an all-party meeting to deliberate political solutions?" the Congress president had asked.

Singh said he was shocked that his home had been attacked twice.

"I never expected such kind of attitude and activities from my fellow citizens. I pray to God that this does not happen again. The first time (May 25), I had somehow convinced them (mob) and the security personnel helped protect the house," Singh said.

ALSO READ | After Imphal residence set on fire, Union Minister cancels all meetings, heads back to Delhi

He said everything was normal on Thursday night and then, suddenly, a mob carried out the attack. The house was on fire but the fire brigade personnel could not enter the area as people blocked the road, he said.

"I don't know why they are attacking me. I am trying to bring peace and talking to senior ministers and colleagues (at the centre) to restore normalcy. But this unwanted incident happened," he said.

After the back-to-back attacks, he now fears for his life. He said there could be an attempt on his life the third time.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes which broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by a tribal students’ union to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the state’s largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur violence RK Ranjan Singh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp