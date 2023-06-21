Home Nation Northeast

1,500 children from Manipur have enrolled in Mizoram schools: Education Director Lalsangliana

Considering their situation, the students were allowed to enrol in the schools even if they could not produce the required documents, he said.

By PTI

AIZAWL: More than 1,500 children who have shifted along with their families from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in various schools across Mizoram, a senior official of the education department said.

Mizoram Education Director Lalsangliana told PTI that the displaced children were given free admission to government schools.

Considering their situation, the students were allowed to enrol in the schools even if they could not produce the required documents, he said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia expressed hope that the state government would receive monetary assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 11,800 internally displaced people from Manipur.

Lalengmawia told the meeting of the executive committee on internally displaced people of Manipur on Tuesday that, he along with other officials had accompanied Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte to Delhi to pursue the assistance sought by the state government recently.

He said that the state government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the displaced people.

The meeting was convened to review the current situation of the displaced people and relief.

With the monsoon approaching, the meeting decided that suitable government buildings should be emptied to shelter the displaced people instead of keeping them in temporary shelters.

The meeting further decided that funds be raised to provide relief to the displaced people and donations should also be collected from like-minded legislators and government employees.

Altogether, 11,870 people from neighbouring Manipur have taken refuge in all 11 districts of Mizoram as of Tuesday, it said.

North Mizoram's Kolasib district currently hosts the highest number of displaced people at 4,292, followed by Aizawl district (3,866) and Saitual district (2,905).

The remaining 816 people took shelter in Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts.

The government and village authorities have set up at least 35 relief camps in Aizawl, Saitual and Kolasib districts.

The state government, NGOs, churches and villagers are providing food to the displaced people.

