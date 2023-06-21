Home Nation Northeast

Flood situation remains grim in Assam; heavy rainfall predicted

The India Meteorological Department also issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days.

Published: 21st June 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood condition in Assam remained critical on Wednesday morning following overnight rainfall at several places with over 34,000 people reeling under the deluge across nine districts of the state, an official said.

The Bhutan Government and the India Meteorological Department have predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days in the upper catchment areas, which may result in rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory stating that cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of the country in the next 2-3 days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The agency further said that due to continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam along with the release of water from the Kurichhu Dam in the neighbouring country has led to rising water levels and floods in the western part of the state.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'Red Alert' for 24 hours from Tuesday, followed by an 'Orange Alert' for Wednesday and a 'Yellow Alert' for Thursday.

'Red Alert' signifies taking immediate action, while 'Orange Alert' implies being prepared for action and 'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated.

According to the daily flood report of the ASDMA, nearly 34,100 people are hit due to floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 22,000 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with almost 3,900 people and Kokrajhar with more than 2,700 persons, it added.

The administration has been operating one relief camp in Kokrajhar, where 56 persons have taken shelter, and running 24 relief distribution centres in four districts.

At present, 523 villages are underwater and 5,842.78 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Udalguri, ASDMA said.

Places in Cachar, Dima Hasao and Karimganj have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Udalguri, Sonitpur, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Nalbari and Barpeta.

Urban areas were inundated with many places across Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.

No river is at present flowing above the danger mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam ASDMA Floods Rainfall Brahmaputra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp